GravityCoin (GXX) Achieves Market Cap of $24,522.83

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $24,522.83 and $17.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00046633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00142897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00152378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,324.41 or 0.99695312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.23 or 0.00866475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,130,527 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

