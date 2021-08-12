Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Graybug Vision stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.92. 330,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,473. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $82.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71.

GRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graybug Vision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

