Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 14,992 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares during the period. JinkoSolar comprises 2.0% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of JinkoSolar worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,633 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,290,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,484,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 939,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the first quarter valued at $5,586,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKS traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.36. 1,504,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,504. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.00.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

