Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 34,525 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 237.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares during the period. Invitae comprises 1.1% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,470,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVTA traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,476,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,986. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $642,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $108,008.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,026 shares of company stock worth $3,019,706. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

