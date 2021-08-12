Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 5,665 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the quarter. TPI Composites makes up 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of TPI Composites worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.41. The company had a trading volume of 304,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,338. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

In other news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,762 shares of company stock worth $2,907,849 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.