Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 27,753 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Vornado Realty Trust makes up 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $801,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,344,000 after purchasing an additional 88,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNO. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

VNO traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.42. The stock had a trading volume of 702,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,955. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.95. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

