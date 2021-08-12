Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 361 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for about 1.1% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 29.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.28.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,957 shares of company stock valued at $13,514,484 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $4.84 on Thursday, reaching $811.72. 454,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $815.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

