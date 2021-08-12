Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 4,345 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries accounts for 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $641,101,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after buying an additional 72,218 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after buying an additional 79,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,241,000 after buying an additional 41,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,740,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.78. The company had a trading volume of 252,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,768. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.46. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

