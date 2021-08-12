Green Alpha Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. Moderna comprises approximately 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $257,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $2,476,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $260,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $3,000,860.00. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $796,150.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,400 shares of company stock valued at $75,748,436. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $6.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $391.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,221,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,296,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $158.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.87. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 114.47% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

