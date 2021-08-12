Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 107.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares during the period. Horizon Technology Finance accounts for about 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRZN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of HRZN stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $17.30. 64,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,275. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.17 million, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.69%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

