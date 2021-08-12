Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 183.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,861 shares during the quarter. Steelcase accounts for 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Steelcase worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 443.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Steelcase by 70.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCS shares. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

NYSE SCS traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 315,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 111.54%.

In related news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

