Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.4% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after buying an additional 117,076 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,841 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,322,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $135.39. The stock had a trading volume of 881,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $76.71 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

In other news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

