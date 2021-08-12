Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 296.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,067 shares during the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties comprises 1.5% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.66. 480,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.97. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -666.33, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

HPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

