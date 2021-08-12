Green Alpha Advisors LLC Increases Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. SunPower accounts for 1.5% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SunPower by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after acquiring an additional 97,128 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SunPower by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in SunPower by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 49,511 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SunPower by 444.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 54,597 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in SunPower by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SPWR traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.87. 1,644,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,545,636. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.11. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lowered their price target on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

