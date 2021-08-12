Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 1,226 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 98,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in International Business Machines by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 333,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.07. 2,073,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,583,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $127.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

