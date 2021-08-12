Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 17,477 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital accounts for approximately 1.5% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HASI traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $59.25. The company had a trading volume of 277,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,903. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.61. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $72.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

HASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

