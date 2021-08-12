Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 20,372 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,372 shares during the period. Editas Medicine comprises 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1,176.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.35. 3,020,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,283. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.36. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

