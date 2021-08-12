Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 5,505 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 114.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Beyond Meat makes up about 1.1% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,498.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $365,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,192 shares of company stock worth $14,537,788 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.59.

BYND stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,820. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.44. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.86 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.