Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,772,846,000 after acquiring an additional 92,630 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,445,182,000 after acquiring an additional 105,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ASML by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after acquiring an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in ASML by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ASML by 209.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after acquiring an additional 911,709 shares during the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock traded down $8.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $781.07. The company had a trading volume of 764,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,412. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $715.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $805.64.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander cut ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.