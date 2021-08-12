Green Alpha Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after buying an additional 756,853 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 772.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,279,000 after acquiring an additional 427,420 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 247.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 448,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,690,000 after acquiring an additional 319,198 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 606.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 336,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,548,000 after purchasing an additional 288,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,969,000 after purchasing an additional 246,140 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.29. 1,295,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,581. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at $32,660,908.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,437 shares of company stock worth $21,980,749 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial lowered Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.