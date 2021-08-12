Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Tesla by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Tesla by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 934 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA traded up $14.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $722.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,453,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,870,844. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $655.19. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $313.45 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $715.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.90, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $581.89.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,960,554 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

