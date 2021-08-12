Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 738 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.28. 923,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,552. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.02.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTLA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 803,501 shares of company stock worth $98,017,045 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.