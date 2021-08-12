Green Alpha Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fortinet from $291.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.23.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $305.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,705. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $309.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,497 shares of company stock worth $11,361,389. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

