Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) PT Raised to $46.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $43.50 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Green Thumb Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Green Thumb Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Green Thumb Industries stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,523. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

