Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.54

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 40974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

GRFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.4385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Grifols by 28.6% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,268,000 after buying an additional 1,058,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,710,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,445,000 after buying an additional 1,608,928 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Grifols by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,705,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,145,000 after buying an additional 306,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at $65,137,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Grifols by 224.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,213,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,608 shares in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

