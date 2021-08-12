Grimm Price Tops $0.0012 (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Grimm has a market cap of $70,041.05 and approximately $93.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grimm has traded up 40.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grimm alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006402 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 65.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Grimm Coin Profile

Grimm (GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com . Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Grimm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grimm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grimm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grimm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.