Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

GPI stock opened at $171.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $82.35 and a 12 month high of $181.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 28.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

