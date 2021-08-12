Growth DeFi Hits One Day Volume of $12,944.00 (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $12,944.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $10.91 or 0.00024653 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Growth DeFi has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00055557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.89 or 0.00874213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00109543 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00159053 BTC.

Growth DeFi Coin Profile

Growth DeFi (GRO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 579,223 coins and its circulating supply is 445,884 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Growth DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Growth DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

