Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Trading 22.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Grumpy.finance has a market cap of $693,086.21 and $1,751.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded up 22.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grumpy.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00055297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.93 or 0.00862160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00108682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00154669 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Profile

GRUMPY is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,287,498,871,128 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.