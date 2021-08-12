Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 69,839 shares.The stock last traded at $110.98 and had previously closed at $109.31.
A number of analysts have issued reports on PAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.
The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.72.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after acquiring an additional 131,703 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.
