Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 69,839 shares.The stock last traded at $110.98 and had previously closed at $109.31.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after acquiring an additional 131,703 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

