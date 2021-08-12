Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.40

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and traded as low as $32.36. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $32.54, with a volume of 9,796 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. raised Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.40.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Bank, Long-term Savings, Brokerage, and SOFOM and Other Finance Companies. The Consolidated Bank segment includes a range of products and services including retail and wholesale banking.

