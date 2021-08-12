G&S Capital LLC Acquires 19,216 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 102.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 19,216 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,351,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,921. The company has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.11. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $76.46 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

