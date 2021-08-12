G&S Capital LLC Acquires 38,842 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,842 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of XME stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $45.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,618,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,908. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.61. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

