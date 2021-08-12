G&S Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.9% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.3% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 83,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $334.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,552,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,788. The stock has a market cap of $355.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

