G&S Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIZE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000.

Shares of SIZE stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.85. The company had a trading volume of 22,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,093. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.61. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $132.89.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.