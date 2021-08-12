G&S Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIZE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000.

Shares of SIZE stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.85. The company had a trading volume of 22,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,093. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.61. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $132.89.

