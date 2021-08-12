G&S Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.8% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 54.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,347,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,357,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.85. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

