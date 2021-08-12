G&S Capital LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

G&S Capital LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after buying an additional 781,642 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,502,913,000 after buying an additional 73,832 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after buying an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,956,000 after purchasing an additional 228,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.43. 1,215,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,333. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $116.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

