G&S Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.0% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.04. 5,207,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,952,105. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $189.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

