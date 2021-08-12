G&S Capital LLC Purchases 3,365 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 2.1% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,864,000 after buying an additional 2,034,658 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 902,815 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,874,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 581,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,794,000 after buying an additional 145,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after buying an additional 341,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV remained flat at $$63.68 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.00. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $63.82.

