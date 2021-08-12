G&S Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.37. 1,719,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,192. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. raised their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

