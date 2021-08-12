G&S Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC owned about 1.43% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 28,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.91. 5,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,607. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.29. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $32.46.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.