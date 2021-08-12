G&S Capital LLC Raises Stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF makes up 1.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. G&S Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 111.1% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.66. The company had a trading volume of 27,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,278. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $72.22 and a 12-month high of $93.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

