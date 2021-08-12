G&S Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

G&S Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,927 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,536 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,590,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after buying an additional 336,082 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 993.9% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 331,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 301,154 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,735,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $33.31. 1,820,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,861. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.34. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

