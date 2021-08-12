G&S Capital LLC Sells 5,854 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

G&S Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

HON traded down $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $231.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $160.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.21.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

