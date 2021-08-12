G&S Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF makes up about 2.7% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $75.22. 278,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,857. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.32. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $78.73.

