GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Sells $310,267.20 in Stock

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Craig Ross sold 41,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $310,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GTY Technology stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.26. 59,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,018. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $417.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $8.28.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 82.51%.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in GTY Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GTY Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

