Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.00

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$34.00 and last traded at C$34.00, with a volume of 410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.00.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The stock has a market cap of C$941.49 million and a PE ratio of 3.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

