Guggenheim Boosts The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $27.00

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 57,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. Research analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,018.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 14.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,123,000 after acquiring an additional 363,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,831,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

