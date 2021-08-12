Guider (GDR) Trading 21.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, Guider has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $8,083.30 and $35.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00055933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.10 or 0.00878119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00110648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00156394 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

