GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 13,718 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,718 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.1% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $116,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,003,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $446.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,709,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,418. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $433.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $447.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

